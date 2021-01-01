Hooker Furniture 5990-80109-LTWD Elixir 52" Long Hardwood Coffee Table Serene Gray Beige Indoor Furniture Tables Coffee

Hooker Furniture 5990-80109-LTWD Elixir 52" Long Hardwood Coffee Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyThe soft oval shape of the Elixir Oval Cocktail Table is topped by a removeable glass surface for a marriage of simplicity and style. Crafted of Elm and Hardwood Solids, the table is finished in a serene gray beige on a lightly sand-blasted walnut veneer for an organic and textured look. The entire table is on casters for easy movement.Features:Wire brush on wood and texture on metalElixir has crisp, clean lines, character and visual interest while providing a feeling of comfort and simplicityUnique, textural interest comes from the use of lightly sand-blasted walnut veneerWith a solid hardwood frame this table will last through the yearsNicely complements a contemporary, modern decor styleBacked with a 1-year manufacturer warrantyThis product requires moderate assembly Coffee Serene Gray Beige