From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 599 Broche 18 Light 40-1/4" Wide Chandelier with Wrought Iron Leaf Details Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Crystorama Lighting Group 599 Broche 18 Light 40-1/4" Wide Chandelier with Wrought Iron Leaf Details Features Crafted from wrought ironChain hung designRequires (18) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 40-1/4"Maximum Height: 112-1/4"Width: 40-1/4"Product Weight: 40.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 18Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 1080 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Antique Gold