From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 597 Luna 6 Light 16" Wide Wrought Iron Chandelier English Bronze / Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group 597 Luna 6 Light 16" Wide Wrought Iron Chandelier Spheres of steel intertwine to create an industrial orb mini chandelier, the hallmark of the Luna collection. The industrial wrought iron orbs bring an eclectic elegance to any room of the houseFeaturesManufactured from steelCan be installed on sloped ceilingsRequires (6) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsSuggested for use with Vintage Edison filament bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsIncluded 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 36"Maximum Height: 108"Width: 16"Product Weight: 12.5 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 126"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts English Bronze / Antique Gold