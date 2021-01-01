From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 5962/3 Crystal Flushmount Ceiling Fixture from the Elizabethan Collection Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 5962/3 Crystal Flushmount Ceiling Fixture from the Elizabethan Collection This new-age Renaissance collection graces the home with accents inspired by a moon lit stroll along St. Paul's Cathedral. The extraordinary cohesiveness of this collection captures the grandeur and grace of an era when art and architecture were as one. The captivating lines of the Dark Bronze or Queen's Ivory finishes accented by brilliant 32% lead crystal may adorn the grandest of settings.Elizabethan Collection 3 Light Ceiling Fixture3 Candelabra Base 60W Max (Not Included) Flush Mount Dark Bronze