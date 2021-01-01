Hooker Furniture 5960-75900-MULTI North Cliff 73" Wide Antique Classic Sideboard/Buffet from the Hill Country Collection Saddle Brown / Anthracite

Hooker Furniture 5960-75900-MULTI North Cliff 73" Wide Antique Classic Sideboard/Buffet from the Hill Country Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyCreate an authentic American ambience with this focal point piece that’s at home in your entry foyer, dining or family room. With two doors and one drawer behind each door, a drop-in felt liner, silverware tray liner and two adjustable shelves, this piece is as storage-friendly as it is stylish. A two-tone finish pairs a timeworn saddle brown with an aged black with light dusty-wax hand up.Features:Distressed with rasping, gouging, chopping, and worm holesInspired by the beautiful American countryside, Hooker Furniture's Hill Country Collection brings an authentic American character and comfort into your homeCrafted with flat-cut rustic white oak veneer that is cracked before the finish is applied to appear to be seasoned over timeConstructed of cedar, hardwood, poplar, resin, walnut and white oak makes this piece sturdy and durableNicely complements a traditional decor styleBacked with a 1-year manufacturer warrantyThis product requires moderate assembly Sideboard/Buffet Saddle Brown / Anthracite