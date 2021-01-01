Hooker Furniture 5960-50002-MWD La Coste 44" W Rustic Antique Style Wine & Bar Cabinet from the Hill Country Collection - Close-Out* Saddle Brown /

Hooker Furniture 5960-50002-MWD La Coste 44" W Rustic Antique Style Wine & Bar Cabinet from the Hill Country Collection - Close-Out* All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Steeped in the rich heritage and rustic realism of the Hill Country of Texas, the focal-point La Coste Wine Cellaret contrasts a timeworn saddle brown finish with an aged black finish with light dusty-wax hang up. There’s one adjustable wood shelf behind the right side facing door, along with stemware storage. Behind the left side facing door, there’s three reversible shelves and wine bottle shelves. *THIS ITEM IS ON CLOSE-OUT AND WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE ONCE STOCK IS DEPLETED TO SPECIAL ORDER STATUS* Features: Distressed with rasping, gouging, chopping, and worm holes Inspired by the beautiful American countryside, Hooker Furniture's Hill Country Collection brings an authentic American character and comfort into your home Crafted with flat-cut rustic white oak veneer that is cracked before the finish is applied to appear to be seasoned over time Constructed of glass, hardwood, metal, natural stone, poplar and white oak makes this piece sturdy and durable Two doors with one adjustable wood shelf and three reversible shelves/wine bottle shelves Nicely complements a traditional decor style Backed with a 1-year manufacturer warranty This product requires moderate assembly Bar/Wine Cabinet Saddle Brown / Anthracite