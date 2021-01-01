Hooker Furniture 5960-10563-MULTI St Hedwig 73" Hardwood 7 Drawer Executive Desk from the Hill Country Collection Saddle Brown / Anthracite Indoor

Hooker Furniture 5960-10563-MULTI St Hedwig 73" Hardwood 7 Drawer Executive Desk from the Hill Country Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyCharacter emanates from this expansive desk. A two-tone finish combines a saddle brown with an aged black accent finish. Custom-crafted pewter hardware with shaped back plates is inspired by hand-wrought ironworks from Texas Hill Country. Packed with function, the St. Hedwig desk offers a drop-down keyboard drawer, removable mouse pad, pencil tray and dividers and letter/legal files on the left side front drawer. Seven drawers total.Features:Distressed with rasping, gouging, chopping, and worm holesInspired by the beautiful American countryside, Hooker Furniture's Hill Country Collection brings an authentic American character and comfort into your homeCrafted with flat-cut rustic white oak veneer that is cracked before the finish is applied to appear to be seasoned over timeA solid hardwood, poplar, walnut and resin frame, makes this desk not only sturdy, but sophisticatedSeven drawers, a locking file drawer, drop-down keyboard drawer and removable pencil tray and mouse padNicely complements a traditional decor styleBacked with a 1-year manufacturer warrantyThis product requires moderate assembly Executive Saddle Brown / Anthracite