From design house
Design House 595090 Middleton II 2 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function
Advertisement
Design House 595090 Middleton II 2 GPM Multi Function Shower Head The Middleton II Shower Head features a versatile design that will coordinate with most bathroom styles. Finished in polished chrome, this showerhead features three different functions for different showering experiences. This multi-function showerhead has a low flow rate of 2 gallons per minute.Design House 595090 Features:Covered under Design House's 5-year warrantyConstructed of ABS ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process — finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Middleton II line seamlesslyMulti-function shower headShower arm and flange sold separatelyDesign House 595090 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 4-1/8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 3-1/16" (spray nozzles to connection outlet)Flow Rate: 2 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Polished Chrome