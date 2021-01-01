Hunter Fan Company 59424 Norden Ceiling Fan, 54, Matte Nickel Finish

Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer which helps cool the room to updraft mode during the winter to help circulate trapped warm air near the ceiling. Installer's Choice three-position mounting system allows for standard, low, or angled mounting 3 Grey blades included Includes Handheld Remote for easy speed and lighting adjustment from anywhere in the room Rated for indoor spaces only, Weight: 18.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hunter Fan