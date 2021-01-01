Hooker Furniture 5940-50002-80 Harbor View 48" Wide Luxury Coastal 2 Drawer Accent Chest from Novella Sunsplash Indoor Furniture Storage Dresser

Hooker Furniture 5940-50002-80 Harbor View 48" Wide Luxury Coastal 2 Drawer Accent Chest from Novella All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyTransitional and luxurious styling with touches of both glam and organic elements define Novella. Inspired by the luxury resorts perched high upon the rugged seaside bluffs of the Northern California coastline, the collection includes bedroom, dining room, occasional and home office pieces. Crafted of highly figured black walnut, the group’s distinctive bleached finish offers an organic sensibility that tastefully juxtaposes with its polished stainless steel accents and hardware that deliver a touch of glam. Characterized by an unexpected mix of organic and opulent materials, the group features stone, bamboo, raffia, polished stainless steel accents and a variety of statement-making hardware including ring pulls, pendant pulls and over scaled open circular pulls. The materials are cast upon bleached, highly figured black walnut in two finishes: Sunsplash, which offers a striking contrast to the glam elements found on several pieces and French Vanilla, used in tandem with Sunsplash and applied to elements such as raffia and bamboo on several bedroom and dining room pieces to create an eclectic range of looks.Features:Two drawers with side mount metal guidesLevelers for placement stabilityMetal ferrules on legsNumber of Drawers: 2Constructed of rubberwood and other hardwood solidsLuxury furnishings from Hooker FurnitureFinish Features:Sunsplash is the color of lightly toasted coconutDistressing includes spatting and dry brushSatin Stainless circular pull hardware and ferrulesAbout Hooker Furniture:Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina - the nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. While Hooker Furniture still manufactures some of its pieces here in the United States, their outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings ensures that those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. You can rest easy with Hooker Furniture - as it maintains its placement as one of top furniture companies in the U.S.A. it also continues to grow and will offer designs in every style and taste. Dresser Sunsplash