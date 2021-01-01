From globe electric
Globe Electric 59323 Harbor Single Light 9-7/16" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Glossy White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Accent / Spot Lights
Globe Electric 59323 Harbor Single Light 9-7/16" High Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesMounting hardware included for simplified installationRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbDimmableRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 11"Depth: 9.53"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120 voltsBulb Included: No Accent / Spot Lights Glossy White