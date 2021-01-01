From z-lite
Z-Lite 591S Helix 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Z-Lite 591S Helix 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of aluminumFixture includes a clear seedy glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 6"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black