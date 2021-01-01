Sterling 5907-59 Deluxe 56-1/4" High x 59-3/8" Wide Sliding Framed Shower Door with Clear Frosted or Pattern Glass Silver Showers Shower Doors

Sterling 5907-59 Deluxe 56-1/4" High x 59-3/8" Wide Sliding Framed Shower Door with Clear, Frosted, or Pattern Glass Product Features:Sterling™ shower doors are fully covered under manufacturer warranty for up to 3 years after purchaseConstructed of durable 1/4" thick tempered glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look and feel to the showerSliding shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedThis is a shower door only - a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 56-1/4" (measured from bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 59-3/8" (measured from left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 28-9/16" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 1/4"Number of Panels: 2 Sliding Silver