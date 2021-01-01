From kichler
Kichler 59018 Marimount 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Kichler 59018 Marimount 17" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesThe Marimount outdoor wall light features wood style detailA perfect addition in several aesthetic outdoor environments, including traditional and rusticConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear seedy glass shade(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 17"Width: 10"Extension: 7-1/2"Backplate Height: 11-3/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A21Bulb Included: No Black