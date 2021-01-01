From kichler

Kichler 59017 Marimount 13" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Description

Kichler 59017 Marimount 13" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesThe Marimount 1 light outdoor wall light features wood style detailA perfect addition in several aesthetic outdoor environments, including traditional and rusticConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear seedy glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 12-3/4"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 5-3/4"Backplate Height: 8-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Black

