Kichler 59003 Lozano 9" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Metal Shade Catalina Blue Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 59003 Lozano 9" Wide Outdoor Mini Pendant with Metal Shade FeaturesIts not often color makes an appearance in outdoor lighting; with Lozano, it takes center stageNo matter the finish you choose, each fixture features a brilliant interior to reflect light for maximum effectA band in Anvil Iron adds interest and contrastConstructed from aluminumIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes 36" of total downrodsIntended for outdoor useETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 47"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Wire Length: 65"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Catalina Blue