Benjara 59 in. Brown Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table with Trestle Reinforced Sawhorse Base

Whether you are looking for a relaxed cottage feel or a farmhouse vibe, this Console Table has got it all. Crafted from genuine salvaged solid pine shipping pallets milled into individual tongue and groove planks, this table features a trestle-reinforced sawhorse base that is engineered for superior stability and strength. Its rustic, tawny brown stain with a matte lacquer top coat brings out the characteristics in the wood, while natural color variance between planks and wood species ensures each piece is one of a kind. Add this console table behind your sofa to display flowers, decorative pieces, pictures and even books in your living room or place it right by the front door so you can handily drop your keys at the end of a long day.