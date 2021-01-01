Carnegy Avenue 59 in. Rectangular Frosted Top/White 3 Drawer Computer Desk with File Storage, Frosted Top/White Finish

This stylish computer desk combines glass and white wood for a contemporary look. The desk features a beveled desktop made from frosted tempered glass and an accenting silver powder coated frame. A white, three drawer pedestal with handsome silver bar pulls keeps your paperwork organized while you're working and secure when you're away. All drawers lock simultaneously with a key. Self-leveling floor glides keep the desk from wobbling on uneven floor surfaces and protect your floor by sliding easily when you want to move the desk. The white computer desk with glass top and three drawer pedestal is an efficient and secure workstation that works well in small spaces. Color: Frosted Top/White Finish.