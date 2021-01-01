LamQee 59 in. H 1-Light Coffee Vintage Copper Pendant with Glass Shade

A special metal-oxide treatment on the glass shade makes it looks a special beautiful light when the light is on, also a nice decoration for your room. With a 59 in. Hanging Cord which can be adjustable as desired to different ceiling height. The Shade dimension is 5.7 in. Dia and 4.7 in. H. The pendant light shade ris compatible with any incandescent or LED bulbs (Bulbs Not Included) with E26 base type.