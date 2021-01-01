Streamline 59 in. Acrylic Flat Bottom Non-Whirlpool Bathtub in Glossy White

Indulge in the soothing comfort of the 59 in. Streamline N820-IN-WH Soaking Freestanding Tub and Tray With Internal Drain. Designed with a freestanding style in mind for easy installation and glossy white internal drain for style and practicality, this bathtub is everything you have been dreaming of. And when it comes to quality, this 59 in. freestanding bathtub meets and excels expectations. It is made from durable acrylic that promises to keep the surface untouched for many years to come. And of course, you don't have to worry about water fill because the 59 in. Streamline N820-IN-WH Soaking Freestanding Tub and Tray With Internal Drain can hold up to 53 Gal. of water.