58in. Golden Cane Artificial Palm Tree in White Planter with Stand

Summer is always here with this Golden Cane Artificial Palm Tree. Different shades of palm fronds contrast each other and create green foliage that adds visual interest and symmetry. The trunk has natural, intricate detailing like the multi-hued variegation that is found in the real ones. Standing 58” from a white tripod planter, curate in tight spaces that need some summer love Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 38 in. W x 34 in. D x 58 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 19 In. W: 11 In. D: 11 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Realistic looking palm fronds ; Variegated palm trunk ; Perfect for compact spaces ; Housed in a white tripod planter ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial tree; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension