DuraVent 58DVA-HSC-C 5" x 8" DirectVent Pro - Galvanized Sconce Termination Cap (Copper) Galvanized Vent Pipe Direct Vent chimney cap

DuraVent 58DVA-HSC-C 5" x 8" DirectVent Pro - Galvanized Sconce Termination Cap (Copper) 5" x 8" DirectVent Pro Galvanized Sconce Termination Cap (Copper)The DirectVent Pro 5" x 8" Galvanized Sconce Termination Cap (Copper) is a component that is used in a typical venting installation. Use for horizontal through-the-wall terminations. Check installation instructions for restrictions on horizontal cap terminations, such as minimum distance from windows and doors. Check with appliance manufacturer for approval. This item is patented.Features: Inner Diameter: 5" x 8"Use for Horizontal Through-the-Wall TerminationsDimensions: 11-1/16"L x 11" W x 12-5/8" DDirectVent Pro features tight inner connections for superb performance, with no gaskets or sealants required (unless specified by the appliance manufacturer). All black pipe lengths, pipe extensions, and elbows feature laser-welded outer wall seams for a sleek finish. Low-profile locks and no hems or beads allow for a beautiful product that looks elegant in any interior. DirectVent Pro is a unitized, coaxial venting system designed for use with direct vent gas or propane stoves,heaters, and fireplaces.Looking for Simpson Dura-Vent? You found it! Simpson Dura-Vent has changed their name to DuraVent. DuraVent is a recognized technological leader in the venting industry. Consistently the first to market with new innovations in venting systems, DuraVent has captured a leadership position in emerging markets. DuraVent has patents for several products and continues to design safe and technologically advanced venting.The company's research into solving problems with corrosion, when biofuels such as corn are used, led to the break-through patent for PelletVent Pro. Scientifically proven materials and unequalled engineering make DuraVent products not only the best choice, or safest choice, but the only choice for professional quality venting products. chimney cap Galvanized