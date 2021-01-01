Hinkley Lighting 5895-CL 5 Light Bathroom Fixture from the Bolla Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Hinkley Lighting 5895-CL 5 Light Bathroom Fixture from the Bolla Collection Features:Clear seedy glass bell shadeSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassMade of steelDesigned to cast ambient lightCan be mounted facing upwards or downwardsSuitable for damp locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDimmable: YesExtension: 6.75Full Backplate: NoHeight: 8.75Location Rating: Damp LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 5Reversible Mounting: YesShade Material: GlassUL Rating: Damp LocationVoltage: 120Wattage: 500Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 45.75Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Brushed Nickel