Schonbek 5890-S Petit 3 Light 8" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture with Clear Swarovski Crystals Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Schonbek 5890-S Petit 3 Light 8" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesConstructed from stainless steelSwarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulProduced to stringent Advanced Crystal Standards(3) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredManufactured in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Flush Mount Polished Silver