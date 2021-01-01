From design house
Design House 588228 Aubrey 3 Light 11" Wide Vanity Light Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Design House 588228 Aubrey 3 Light 11" Wide Vanity Light Features:Constructed from SteelComes with a Frosted Glass ShadeRequires (3) Medium E(26) bulbs not includedCapable of being dimmedCan be mounted to provide up or down lightingRated for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1-year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10-3/4"Width : 21-5/8"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 5.63 lbsShade Height: 5-5/16"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: A19Voltage: 120VBulb Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black