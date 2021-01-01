Delta 58810 Emerge 18" Round Shower Column with Hose and Integrated Diverter - Less Shower Head and Hand Shower Chrome Showers Retrofit Showers

Delta 58810 Emerge 18" Round Shower Column with Hose and Integrated Diverter - Less Shower Head and Hand Shower Delta 58810 Features: Covered under Delta's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of brass Designed for use with shower head and hand shower (both sold separately) Can be customized with any shower head and hand shower 3-way diverter allows for single or shared operation of the shower head and hand shower No need to alter plumbing behind the wall Consolidated installation footprint Retrofit exposed pipe shower No need for an additional supply elbow with the integrated hose supply 15 in. overhead shower arm Adjustable hand shower mount allows the user to move the hand shower up and down the shower column Includes 60 - 82 in. stretchable metal hose 18 in. option for shower application 26 in. option for shower application also available (model # 58820 sold separately) Should not be used as a grab bar Delta 58810 Specifications: Width: 2-7/8" (left to right) Height: 26-1/16" (bottom to top) Depth: 5-7/8" (wall to font) Chrome