Design House 587568 Eastport 2 Light 5" Wide Bath Bar Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Design House 587568 Eastport 2 Light 5" Wide Bath Bar FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes frosted glass shades(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsComes with a 10 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-15/16"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 4-3/4"Shade Height: 15-15/16"Shade Width: 3-15/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulbs Included: No Bath Bar Satin Nickel