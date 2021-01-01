From z-lite
Z-Lite 586PHMR Glenwood 15" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Z-Lite 586PHMR Glenwood 15" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Sleek and modern, the open frame makes a stunning statement for your home. A cylindrical shade of clear glass casts a bright and radiant glow. Available in black finish.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useUL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Black