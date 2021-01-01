Delta 58620-PK Universal Showering In2ition 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with Touch-Clean MagnaTite and H2Okinetic Technology Matte Black

Delta 58620-PK Universal Showering In2ition 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with Touch-Clean, MagnaTite, and H2Okinetic Technology Delta 58620-PK Features: Perfect for bathing loved ones and pets as well as keeping the inside of your shower and tub clean H2Okinetic® Shower technology sculpts water into a unique pattern, forming a powerful drench spray Gives you the feeling of more water without using more water Installs in minutes 5 Spray settings H2Okinetic PowerDrench spray, Full Body spray, Massaging spray, Soft waterfall spray, and Pause Pause feature reduces water to a trickle Includes 60 - 82 in. stretchable metal hose Delta 58620-PK Technologies and Benefits: In2ition®: The In2ition® two-in-one shower gets water where you need it most using the integrated shower head and hand shower separately or together MagnaTite®: Delta MagnaTite Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to snap your faucet spray wand precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use and doesn’t droop over time. Touch-Clean®: The Delta® soft, rubber Touch-Clean® Spray Holes make it easy to wipe away unsightly calcium and lime buildup with the touch of a finger, helping prevent your product from developing a mineral blockage which could reduce water flow. While other kitchen faucets, shower heads and hand showers may require chemical cleaners and soaking time to dissolve mineral buildup, Delta products featuring Touch-Clean Spray Holes can be simply wiped clean for improved performance and an instantly refreshed look. H2Okinetic®: H2Okinetic® Technology is the study of water in motion. By controlling water’s shape, velocity and thermal dynamics, we’ve reinvented the showering experience—creating a warmer, more luxurious spray, giving the feeling of a high-flow spray with a fraction of the water. Delta 58620-PK Specifications: Shower Head Width: 6-1/16" (left to right) Shower Head Height: 5" (top to bottom) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Matte Black