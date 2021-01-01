From design house
Design House 586164 Cultured Marble 43-Inch Vanity Top with Integrated Oval Bowl, Reinforced Packaging, White on White
White on White 43" x 22" Cultured Marble Vanity Top Update your master bathroom, powder room or guest bath with this integrated top with a classic oval bowl Three pre-drilled holes make installing a 4” centerset faucet easy; Single mount with deck plate also works with this top Integrated 4-inch backsplash Reinforced packaging, Weight: 55.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: Design House