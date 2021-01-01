From z-lite
Z-Lite 585M-LED Barwick 18" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Z-Lite 585M-LED Barwick 18" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce The Barwick LED Outdoor Collection is a modern inspired design that is sure to impress. A modern cube suspended by a rectangular frame makes this outdoor fixture a perfect statement for your home. Solid, cast aluminum houses the LED light source for maintenance-free use for years to come. Available in black.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useUL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 18-1/4"Width: 6-3/4"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 470Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 watts Black