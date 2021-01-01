Delta 58569-25-PK In2ition 2.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with Touch-Clean and MagnaTite Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function

Delta 58569-25-PK In2ition 2.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head with Touch-Clean and MagnaTite Delta 58569-25-PK Features:Covered by Delta's limited lifetime warrantyPerfect for bathing loved ones and pets as well as keeping the inside of your shower and tub cleanMagnaTite Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to hold your In2ition in placeInstalls in minutesIntegrated hand shower docks securely into shower head when not in useSoft, rubber Touch-Clean spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-upMultiple hand shower spray settings - pause is a non-positive shut-off3-Way diverter allows for single or shared operation of the shower head and hand showerPush button activates pause modeHand shower lever changes spray modesIncludes 60"-82" stretchable metal hoseDelta 58569-25-PK Technologies and Benefits:Touch-Clean®: The Delta® soft, rubber Touch-Clean® Spray Holes make it easy to wipe away unsightly calcium and lime buildup with the touch of a finger, helping prevent your product from developing a mineral blockage which could reduce water flow. While other kitchen faucets, shower heads and hand showers may require chemical cleaners and soaking time to dissolve mineral buildup, Delta products featuring Touch-Clean Spray Holes can be simply wiped clean for improved performance and an instantly refreshed look.MagnaTite®: Delta MagnaTite Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to snap your faucet spray wand precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use and doesn’t droop over time.Delta 58569-25-PK Specifications:Shower Head Width: 6-13/16" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 5-7/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Chrome