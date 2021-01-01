Z-Lite 584PHBS-SQPM Dunbroch 29" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light Deep Bronze / Outdoor Brass Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post Lights

Z-Lite 584PHBS-SQPM Dunbroch 29" Tall Outdoor Pier Mount Post Light An even mix of modern and transitional elements makes the Dunbroch family of outdoor lighting the perfect choice for today’s home. This aluminum fixture features a single, exposed bulb that appears to float within a clear glass tube. An open metal, rectangular cage completes the design enhancing its clean-lined look. Available in deep bronze with an outdoor brass interior accent or black.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useUL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 28-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Pier Mount Post Lights Deep Bronze / Outdoor Brass