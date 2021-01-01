Maxim 5831FT Essentials - 583x 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

From maxim
Maxim 5831FT Essentials - 583x 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Maxim Lighting's commitment to both the residential lighting and the home building industries will assure you a product line focused on your lighting needsFeaturesConstructed of glass and steelIncludes a frosted ribbed glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 1.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Black