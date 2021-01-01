Fine Art Lamps 583050ST Eaton Place Two-Light Wall Sconce with Channel-Set Crystal Diffuser and Crystal Accents Rustic Iron Indoor Lighting Wall

Fine Art Lamps 583050ST Eaton Place Two-Light Wall Sconce with Channel-Set Crystal Diffuser and Crystal Accents Drawing inspiration from the London of the 1820s, Fine Art Lamps fashions Eaton Place, a highly original group of lighting with strong traditional roots, of solid brass and steel in a rich dark brown patina with garnet undertones. Unprecedented in scale and magnificence are the massive, fully faceted solid crystal bell-shaped pendants, urns and bobeches of optic quality. The shades are composed of faceted solid crystals mounted in metal frames, which create a stunning effect of refracted light. Also available in a silver leaf finish. Features:Available in Silver Leaf or Bronze finishShade Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 6Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 19"Width: 14"Extension: 8"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Up Lighting Rustic Iron