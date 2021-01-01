Sterling Industries 58291-20359 Set of 2 Deer Head Decorative Bookends, Multi

This "Sterling Industries 58291-20359 Set of 2 Deer Head Decorative Bookends" is an excellent accent for your bookshelves and desks. It provides a great way to line up your books securely while adding a touch of style. Its attractive contemporary style lends it a splendid look wherever it is placed. This animal-themed bookend will certainly enhance your work space or reading area. Its multi hue accentuates its gorgeous design. Featuring a composite make, this bookend is perfectly sized. It weighs abou t 4.15 lbs..Book End Style: Contemporary.Book End Material: Composite.Dimensions/Size: 8"H x 7"W x 5"D.Book End Color/Finish: Multi.Weight: 4.15 lbs..Book End Theme: Animals.This "Sterling Industries 58291-20359 Set of 2 Deer Head Decorative Bookends" lets you have your choicest reads stacked up together