From little giant

Little Giant 582506 Magnetic Drive Aquarium Pump 850 GPH .10 HP Steel Pumps Outdoor Living Pumps Aquarium Pumps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Little Giant 582506 Magnetic Drive Aquarium Pump, 850 GPH, .10 HP Magnetic Drive Aquarium Pump, 850 GPH, .10 HP Little Giant 'Quarium Series magnetic drive pumps are specifically designed for in-line saltwater and freshwater aquarium circulation and filtration applications.Thermally protected motor with 3-prong molded plug and 6' power cordCorrosion resistant to salt solutions and many other semi-corrosive fluids1" FNPT inlet, 1/2" MNPT outlet with barbsNon-submersible (inline only) Aquarium Pumps Steel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com