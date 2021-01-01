From little giant
Little Giant 582506 Magnetic Drive Aquarium Pump 850 GPH .10 HP Steel Pumps Outdoor Living Pumps Aquarium Pumps
Advertisement
Little Giant 582506 Magnetic Drive Aquarium Pump, 850 GPH, .10 HP Magnetic Drive Aquarium Pump, 850 GPH, .10 HP Little Giant 'Quarium Series magnetic drive pumps are specifically designed for in-line saltwater and freshwater aquarium circulation and filtration applications.Thermally protected motor with 3-prong molded plug and 6' power cordCorrosion resistant to salt solutions and many other semi-corrosive fluids1" FNPT inlet, 1/2" MNPT outlet with barbsNon-submersible (inline only) Aquarium Pumps Steel