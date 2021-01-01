From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5820-50006 Woodlands 23-3/4" Wide Glass Top Fabric and Poplar Side Table Peppercorn Charcoal Indoor Furniture Tables Accent
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture 5820-50006 Woodlands 23-3/4" Wide Glass Top Fabric and Poplar Side Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Elegant and eclectic, the herringbone fabric-covered Woodlands chairside table is a cozy couture addition to your family roomWhile the body is covered with fabric, the legs are crafted of Poplar and hardwood solids and finished in a rubbed finish with hand chiseling and spatteringA glass top and beautiful hardware are the finishing touchesLevelers offer easy installationFabric covered Accent Peppercorn Charcoal