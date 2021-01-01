Hooker Furniture 5820-10458 Woodlands 67" Wide Wood 3 Drawer Writing Desk Heathered Lambswool Indoor Furniture Desks Writing

Hooker Furniture 5820-10458 Woodlands 67" Wide Wood 3 Drawer Writing Desk All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Refined, understated and relaxed, the Woodlands writing desk is an elegant but casual silhouette that will add character and practical function to your family room, office or bedroomA slim 66-1/2" wide and 27" deep, it will tuck behind a sofa or in a kitchen with easeCrafted in Poplar and hardwood solids and Primavera veneers giving a cross-grain wood pattern, the desk is finished in heathered lambswool, a mid-tone that walks the lineDesigned with three drawersLevelers offer easy installationTraditional styling Writing Heathered Lambswool