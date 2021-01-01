From design house
Design House 581140 Karsen Single Dummy Door Lever with Square Rose Polished Chrome Leverset Single Dummy
Design House 581140 Karsen Single Dummy Door Lever with Square Rose Features:Beautiful polished chrome finishConstructed of high quality metal for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the Karsen seriesReversible handing for easy installation on left or right handed doorsConcealed screws offer a more streamlined lookIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareCovered by a limited lifetime mechanical warrantySpecifications:Length: 4-1/4"Projection: 2-9/16"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Material: ZincProduct Variations:581140 (This Model): Karsen Single Dummy Lever581173: Karsen Keyed Entry Set581157: Karsen Passage Set581165: Karsen Privacy Set Polished Chrome