Z-Lite 580PHB Westover 3 Light 20" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Z-Lite 580PHB Westover 3 Light 20" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Westover’s sophisticated beauty showcases its stylish clear bent, beveled, bound glass. Constructed in brass with a black finish, this classic, traditional design is available in several sizes as well as wall, hanging and post mount.FeaturesConstructed from brassIncludes a clear glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useUL, CUL, and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 20-1/4"Width: 12-1/4"Depth: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Single Head Post Lights Black