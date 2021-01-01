Hooker Furniture 5805-75160-89 Ciao Bella 50" Wide French Inspired Bar Cart with Wheels Aged Black Bronze Indoor Furniture Carts Bar

Hooker Furniture 5805-75160-89 Ciao Bella 50" Wide French Inspired Bar Cart with Wheels All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy You and your guests will hearken back to a simpler, more gracious time with the French-inspired Cia Bella Bar Cart in a stylish silhouette of Aged Bronze metal. On casters for ease of movement and serving, the bar cart has a wood top crafted of Poplar and Hardwood Solids and two fixed shelves. Features: 2 fixed shelves Lower shelf has elevated frame Casters for easy mobility Bar Aged Black Bronze