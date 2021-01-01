From welwick designs
Welwick Designs 58 in. Grey Wash Composite TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 64 in. with Storage Doors
Advertisement
Get the best of both worlds with this modern and rustic sliding door TV console. Two slat style farmhouse doors slide along the exposed rail so you can choose what parts of this mixed material entertainment stand are open storage and what parts are closed storage. This hip two-tone media stand comes with adjustable shelves and cord management options. Accommodates TVs up to 64 in. Color: Grey Wash.