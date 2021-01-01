Costway 58 Quarts Car Refrigerator Portable RV Freezer Dual Zone Cooler Orange

Our car fridge will be your sincere and helpful partner when you are going out for camping, traveling and picnic! For its great portability with wheels and handle, you can take it to anywhere by your car. You also don't need to worry about its durability as it uses the material superior in thermal insulation to keep your items fresh for a long time. An LED panel equipped provides you with great convenience to check and operate. Moreover, it can even identify the condition of your car battery and help keep your car in a safe state. Its anti-shock design ca well fit your need when traveling on uneven road. Color: Orange.