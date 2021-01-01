58 Pieces Cell Phone Cleaning Kit Brush Set USB Charging Port Headphone Jack Cleaning Kit and Dust Plug Compatible with iPhone iOS Android Cell.

Phone cleaning tools: each set comes with 58 pieces of items, including 40 pieces of foam swabs, 12 pieces of dust plugs and card pickers, 4 nylon brushes, and 2 pieces of microfiber cleaning cloths, it is complete and sufficient for your repeated uses Usage: clean the dust on the surface with a piece of nylon brush, then wipe the screen with a cleaning cloth, then take a foam swab stick insert to the appropriate phone jack to clean the inner dust, and then you can use the dust plug to prevent dust and dirt from getting in Anti-static design: the phone cleaning set is anti-static, with which you can clean your cell phone and other electronics thoroughly without leaving fibers behind and you do not need to handle static electricity and fluff 4 Colored brushes: you will receive 4 piece of nylon brushes, they are in 4 colors, black, white, blue, green, you can choose to use according to your moods and the quantity is enough for your use Our products set is rich