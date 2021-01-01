From krosswood doors
Krosswood Doors 58 in. x 80 in. Rustic Knotty Alder Arch Top RM Stained Wood with V-Groove Left Hand Single Prehung Front Door, Red Mahogany Stain
Advertisement
Krosswood Doors dress up both the entrance into your home and entryway into your life. Experience the beauty and warmth of wood with the Krosswood Rustic 2-sidelites knotty alder exterior single prehung door. Door comes as a prehung with Mahogany Stain and handing options ready for your opening. Color: Red Mahogany Stain.