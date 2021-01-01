Abbyson Living 58 in. W Heather Grey Charlotte Fabric Loveseat, Gray

The Modern Fabric loveseat from Abbyson Living will add function and comfortable seating to any room of your home. The durable polyester linen upholstered couch has a sleek, modern silhouette that fits a variety of home interior decor styles. The clean lines, simple silhouette, and tapered loveseat legs give this fabric loveseat a touch of classic style. Wrapped in a durable, high quality linen fabric, this upholstered loveseat is soft and resilient. The fabric is easy to spot clean, ensuring a long lasting loveseat for years to come. It has a solid wood and plywood frame for long-lasting, quality use in any room of your home. The tapered couch legs add stability and vintage flair on this chic seating option. Features high density foam cushions with a pocket spring construction, which allows for weight to be evenly distributed across the loveseat. The plush seat cushions provide extra support and allow you to sink in to the comfy seat, making it a great seating option after a long day. This fabric loveseat will bring comfort, class and tradition into the center of your home. Perfect for your living room, den, or family room. The matching armchair can be purchased separately or as a set with the loveseat. Fabric couch measures 58 in. W x 32 in. D x 35 in. H, and assembly is required. Color: Gray.