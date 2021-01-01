GOOD & GRACIOUS 58 in. L-Shaped Black Computer Desk Corner Workstation Study Gaming Table Home Office, painted

GOOD & GRACIOUS L-shaped desk is designed for small room to enlarge your space, two such L-shaped tables can be assembled into a U-shaped table. When you need to focus on playing computer games, working, creating, writing, drawing, or studying etc, it is a perfect choice in your home & office. The metal & MDF design makes the table look simple and generous as a whole, and the redesigned structure is more solid. Color: painted.