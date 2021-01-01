From z-lite
Z-Lite 579CHB Talbot 3 Light 18" Tall Outdoor Pendant Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 579CHB Talbot 3 Light 18" Tall Outdoor Pendant A transitional-style frame with bold glass panels make this a truly timeless collection. Offered in wall mount, pendants and even post lights, The Talbot family is available in two finishes, Midnight Black with Clear beveled glass panels or Rubbed Bronze with Seeded Glass Panels. Features Constructed from stainless steel Comes with a beveled clear or seedy glass shade Dimmable 60" of adjustable chain included Intended for outdoor use CUL and ETL rated for wet locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 18" Width: 10" Depth: 10" Overall Height: 79" Product Weight: 10 lbs Chain Length: 60" Wire Length: 110" Canopy Dimensions: 4-3/4" x 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Dimmable: Yes Black