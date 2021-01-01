Design House 579581 Torino 4-Piece Bathroom Vanity Set with 3 Light 7" Wide Vanity Light Toilet Paper Holder Towel Holder and Robe Hook Satin Nickel

From design house
Design House 579581 Torino 4-Piece Bathroom Vanity Set with 3 Light 7" Wide Vanity Light, Toilet Paper Holder, Towel Holder and Robe Hook FeaturesIncludes a towel holderIncludes a toilet paper holderIncludes a robe hookAccessories are constructed from aluminum and zincConstructed from formed steelComes with a snow glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsMade in the United StatesUL rated for damp locationsVanity light is covered under a 10 year limited manufacturer warranty and accessories are covered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 6-7/8"Extension: 6-7/8"Product Weight: 9.45 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Satin Nickel